Cardinals release star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins after three seasons

Star NFL wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins was released by the Arizona Cardinals Friday, ending his three-season tenure with the organization, the team announced.

Hopkins’ future in Arizona has been up in the air since the end of the 2022 season after the Cardinals made a change at general manager and head coach .

The five-time Pro Bowler also has a $22.6 million dead cap hit, which the Cardinals will take into next season, according to NFL Network.

On a recent "I Am Athlete" podcast appearance, Hopkins opened up about what he’s looking for in the front office of a franchise.

"What I want is stable management upstairs . I think that's something that I haven't really had the past couple years of my career coming from Houston to being in Arizona. I've been through three to four GMs in my career," Hopkins said.

"A QB who loves the game, a QB who brings everybody on board with him, pushes not just himself but people around him. I don't need a great QB. I've done it with subpar QB. Just a QB who loves the game like I do. And a great defense. I think defense wins championships.

"For me, that's it. Great management, a QB who loves the game and a great defense."

The New England Patriots, Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills are reportedly interested in pursuing Hopkins, according to ESPN.

Hopkins was acquired by the Cardinals in a 2020 blockbuster trade with the Houston Texans and was a Pro Bowler in his first season in Arizona.

Over the past three seasons, Hopkins has hauled in 221 catches for 2,696 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Hopkins was suspended for the first six games of the 2022 NFL season for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy but still managed to lead the Cardinals in receiving yards (717), adding three touchdowns in nine games.

