Rob Gronkowski surprises four healthcare workers with tickets to Super Bowl LV

Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski surprised four local healthcare workers with Super Bowl LV tickets at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa this Sunday.

The four guests will join about7,500 healthcare workers from the Central Florida area and across the country who will be highlighted as honorary guests of the NFL.

The four healthcare workers, Mandy Mueske and Woody Nixon of Moffitt Cancer Center and Belinda Spahn and Heather Stegmeier of AdventHealth, thought that they weren’t one of the attending the game, but Gronkowski surprised them with a special message on Monday.

"I hope you’re having a good day," Gronkowski said in the video message. "I’ve heard that you’re a pretty big Bucs fan, and more importantly you’ve been a huge help for patients battling tough times this year during the pandemic. I want you to know that it hasn’t gone unnoticed.

"And we want you there inside Raymond James Stadium cheering us on. Congratulations you’re going to Super Bowl LV as a special guest of the Buccaneers and the NFL."

The healthcare workers are excited about attending the game.

"The first time the home team is the actual home team and I'm going to be there. I can't believe that," Nixon said.

"I am so excited," Mueske said. "I've never been to a Bucs game but I've always wanted to, so the first time going is going to be the Super Bowl – I'm so excited… I watch games every Sunday. Go Bucs!"

All healthcare workers attending Super Bowl LV will have completed their COVID-19 vaccination prior to the game.