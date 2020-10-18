Rob Gronkowski scores first TD since 2018 as Buccaneers crush Packers, 38-10

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski finally got on the board in Week 6.

On a 3rd-and-6 play, quarterback Tom Brady connected with Gronkowski for a 12-yard touchdown to give the Buccaneers a comfortable 18-point lead over the Green Bay Packers with 1:02 to go in the first half of the game.

Gronkowski ended up with a team-high five receptions and 78 yards, and Brady tossed two touchdowns for the Buccaneers in a 38-10 victory over Aaron Rodgers and the Packers on Sunday.

It was the 79th touchdown for the quarterback/tight end tandem. They are tied for fourth on the all-time list with Miami's Dan Marino and Mark Clayton.

It was Gronkowski’s first touchdown as a member of the Buccaneers, and it was also his first regular-season score since Dec. 9, 2018, which came against the Miami Dolphins. Gronkowski, who was a member of the New England Patriots at that time, hauled in eight receptions for 107 yards and the touchdown.

Brady other touchdown pass came when he found rookie wide receiver Tyler Johnson for a 7-yard score. Running back Ronald Jones had a pair of rushing TDs for Tampa Bay, which got an even more impressive performance from its defense.

Rodgers threw two interceptions -- Green Bay’s first turnovers of the season -- within a three-pass span in the second quarter to turn a 10-0 Packers lead into a 14-10 deficit.

The Packers will travel to Houston to take on the Texans next Sunday, and the Buccaneers will face the Raiders in Las Vegas next Sunday night.