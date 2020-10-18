Jets' Marcus Maye uses his butt to secure interception amid blowout loss vs. Dolphins

New York Jets safety Marcus Maye made a highlight-reel interception that some are calling the butt pick or the butt-ception in a loss against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday evening.

Maye intercepted Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick with the Jets trailing by 24 points in the fourth quarter of their Week 6 matchup. But it was how he caught it that drew the eyes on many.

MYLES GARRETT RECORDS SACK IN FIRST GAME AGAINST STEELERS SINCE HELMET-SWINGING INCIDENT

Maye bobbled the ball a few times and managed to somehow keep the ball from hitting the ground, catching it on his behind before he was ruled down.

No other Jets highlight is going to compare to Maye’s this season. It was the fifth interception of his career and first of the season. He came into the game with two sacks and three defended passes.

But while Maye’s play was the positivity New York had in the game, there was plenty of negativity.

GIANTS DEFENSE BAILS OUT OFFENSE AFTER LACKLUSTER PERFORMANCE VS. WASHINGTON

The Jets’ offense couldn’t get anything going. At one point, Jets quarterback Joe Flacco took a 26-yard sack which moved the game out of field goal position.

Fitzpatrick had three touchdown passes in the game despite having two interceptions. New York was also 2-for-17 on third down.

The Dolphins won the game, 24-0. Rookie Tua Tagovailoa even got to play. He was 2-for-2 with nine passing yards.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Jets are the only winless team in the NFL.