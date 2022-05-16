Rob Gronkowski drops cryptic message about NFL future

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rob Gronkowski dropped a cryptic comment about his NFL playing future in response to a social media post made by Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette.

Gronkowski has yet to decide whether he will continue playing in the league. He played the last two seasons for the Buccaneers after spending several years with the New England Patriots.

His cryptic message raised the eyebrows of NFL fans.

Fournette asked on Instagram how many No. 7 jersey’s he’s going to see in the stands during the 2022 season. Gronkowski replied, "I’ll represent a 7 jersey in the stands for ya!"

Fournette responded to Gronkowski, "say homie don’t make me tear up bring yo a— back."

Buccaneers star Tom Brady wished Gronkowski a happy birthday on Sunday on his Instagram Stories. He also asked whether the tight end was "getting bored yet."

It’s unclear what Gronkowski will decide to do. He told TMZ Sports in April he wasn’t ready just yet to commit to football.

"Right now, I'm not ready to get back out on that field," Gronkowski said. "I'm not ready to commit to the game of football right now."

He’s been in a holding pattern since the Buccaneers were eliminated in the playoffs by the Los Angeles Rams in January.

"I’m just going to take some time, get my mind away from football for a couple of weeks," he later told Fox News Digital at the time. "You know, let that decision come naturally in a couple weeks. As of now, you know, you can’t make the decisions. Your emotions are just flying so high, they’re up and down, especially after a loss like that. It definitely stings a little bit."