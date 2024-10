Former NCAA swimmer and OutKick contributor Riley Gaines spoke in favor of Christianity during her speech at a Trump rally in Georgia Wednesday.

Toward the end of her speech, the 24-year-old advocate for women's athletics told the southern crowd, "We need common sense. We need sanity. We need stability. We need strength. We need to fight. And we all need Jesus and his grace."

Her closing remarks were met with a roaring applause.

Gaines' nod to Christians in the crowd came just days after Vice President Kamala Harris had a contentious exchange with Christian protesters at a rally in Wisconsin Oct. 18.

At a rally on the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse's campus, where she spoke about the economy and bettering the lives of middle-class Americans, Harris pledged to the crowd, "When Congress passes a bill to restore reproductive freedom nationwide, as president of the United States, I will proudly, proudly sign it into law."

Harris was interrupted by pro-life protesters , and the vice president flashed a grin and responded by saying, "Oh, you guys are at the wrong rally. I think you meant to go to the smaller one down the street."

She was referring to former President Trump's rally, and rallygoers erupted in cheers.

On social media, some speculated Harris was responding to a particular attendee who shouted "Jesus is Lord."

Two UW-La Crosse students told Fox News about their negative experience as Christian protesters at the rally.

"We got a lot of backlash," Grant Beth, a junior, told Fox News Sunday.

"I was pushed by an elderly woman. We were heckled at. We were cursed at. We were mocked, and that's the biggest thing for me personally. In reflection of the event, Jesus was mocked. You know, his disciples were mocked, and that's OK. In reality, we did God's work, and we were there for the right reasons. And God is watching us in this moment."