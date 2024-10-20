Pro-life protesters speak out after allegedly being mocked, pushed at Harris rally: 'We did God's work'

Two pro-life Wisconsin college students insist they were doing "God's work" by going into the lion's den and shouting pro-life, Christian messages at Vice President Harris during a rally on their university's campus last week.

"We got a lot of backlash," Grant Beth, a University of Wisconsin-La Crosse junior, told Fox News on Sunday.

"I was pushed by an elderly woman. We were heckled at, we were cursed at, we were mocked, and that's the biggest thing for me personally. In reflection of the event, Jesus was mocked. You know, his disciples were mocked, and that's okay. In reality, we did God's work, and we were there for the right reasons, and God is watching us in this moment.

"I'm all about being a cordial person no matter your beliefs, but I do believe that we were sent there by God," he continued.

Vice President Harris held a rally on UW-La Crosse's campus last Thursday, where she spoke about the economy and bettering the lives of middle-class Americans. Reproductive freedom also came into the picture as she pledged to the crowd, "When Congress passes a bill to restore reproductive freedom nationwide, as president of the United States, I will proudly, proudly sign it into law."

She also criticized former President Trump for deliberately "hand-selecting" three Supreme Court justices with the ultimate goal of overturning Roe v. Wade.

Luke Polaske, another UW-La Crosse junior, sharply rebuked the remarks made by Harris, decrying abortion as a "sacrament to Satan."

"When I said that, I deeply do believe that as a Christian," he said.

"About ten seconds go by, and that's when the video of my friend Grant and I are proclaiming that ‘Christ is Lord’ and ‘Jesus is king’… [that's] when we said that."

In video footage of the rally, the air is rife with commotion as Beth and Polaske's voices are heard shouting the phrases.

Harris, pausing her speech, turned her attention to them, and said, "You guys are at the wrong rally."

She continued as the crowd roared, "I think you meant to go to the smaller one down the street."

Polaske offered a vivid account of the incident from his perspective, stating that he and Beth were approximately 20 to 30 yards away from Harris in the small venue. In detailing the encounter, he described his perceived interaction with the vice president.

"There's a lot of controversy that says she wasn't talking to us or [that] we left. We didn't get kicked out. Well, I can speak on Grant and I's behalf," he said.

"On video, Grant's getting pushed and shoved, and there's about five seconds before she tells us to go to a small rally down the street. You can see on the video, she waves. She was actually waving to me. I took this cross off my neck that I wear and, as we were getting asked to leave, I held it up in the air and waved at her and pointed at her, and she looked directly in the eye, kind of gave me an evil smirk."

"I just want to clear that up and confirm that she 100% was talking to us."



With just 16 days left before voters head to the polls to cast their votes for either Trump or Harris, Beth highlighted the incident as a warning sign to Christians to make the right decision.

"[It's] imperative for young Americans and first time voters like myself to understand that this is what you are going to get with a Kamala Harris presidency. You are going to get the Kamala Harris that alienates over 50% of the U.S. population that is Christian. You're going to get the Kamala Harris that skips the Al Smith Memorial Dinner that no major presidential candidate has skipped since, I believe, Walter Mondale in 1984… it just proves what type of person Kamala is and what type of leader she will be."

"Fox & Friends Weekend" reached out to the Harris campaign for comment, but did not hear back in time for the segment.