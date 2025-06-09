Riley Gaines fires back at sports columnist who defended Simone Biles

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Riley Gaines fired back at USA Today columnist Nancy Armour who defended Simone Biles after the Olympic gymnast fired off a personal attack on the former NCAA swimmer.

Armour painted Biles as a champion for the transgender community as the American gymnast called Gaines a "bully" for her fight to protect women’s and girls’ sports. The columnist also claimed, "There is no scientific evidence that transgender women athletes have a physical advantage over cisgender women athletes" while hitting out at Gaines.

Armour implored readers to be more like Biles than Gaines.

Gaines ripped apart Armour’s argument in the latest episode of OutKick’s "Gaines for Girls" podcast.

"She is just about insufferable as they come, truthfully. She has been the frontrunner for USA Today, at least, for discriminating against girls," Gaines said. "Not even just that actually. I would say it’s worse than that. Shaming, publicly humiliating girls like myself for opposing this. For opposing having to strip down naked in front of a man.

"She has long been proven to be utterly insufferable and should not have a job at USA Today. But I guess that’s what the appeal is or at least what they believe the appeal is."

Gaines then tore into the alleged "scientific evidence" that disproved that men have a physical advantage over women and girls in sports.

"Do they realize how stupid this sounds? How infactual it is, how utterly incorrect it is to say that men don’t possess a physical advantage on average over women," Gaines wondered.

The entire feud sparked up over the weekend when Biles went after Gaines over the former collegiate athlete taking issue with a transgender high school softball player winning the state championship in Minnesota.

"@Riley_Gaines_ You’re truly sick, all of this campaigning because you lost a race. Straight up sore loser," Biles wrote on X. "You should be uplifting the trans community and perhaps finding a way to make sports inclusive OR creating a new avenue where trans feel safe in sports. Maybe a transgender category IN ALL sports!!

"But instead… You bully them… One things for sure is no one in sports is safe with you around!!!!!"

Gaines responded to Biles' attack.

"This is so disappointing. My take is the least controversial take on the planet," Gaines wrote in response to Biles’ post. "Simone Biles being a male-apologist at the expense of young girls’ dreams? Didn’t have that on my bingo card.

"Maybe she could compete in pommel horse and rings in 2028."