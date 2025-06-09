Tennis legend Martina Navratilova puts politics aside in fight for fairness in women's sports

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova has made clear that her fight to keep women’s sports fair is bigger than what side of the aisle she stands on politically.

As Simone Biles went on a personal attack against Riley Gaines in apparent defense of transgender athletes in women’s and girls’ sports, Navratilova backed the former NCAA All-American on this issue.

"Riley is MAGA and I couldn’t disagree with her more on politics but on keeping sports safe and fair for girls and women I agree with her (100%)," Navratilova wrote on X on Saturday. "As most people, Republicans, Democrats and everything in between do also."

Navratilova has made clear in the past she is no supporter of President Donald Trump, and a quick scan of her social media posts would underscore that. However, she has lamented Democrats’ inaction over the issue of transgender athletes participating in women’s and girls’ sports.

When Trump signed an executive order to prohibit biological males from women’s and girls’ sports, she fired off a fierce message toward the Democratic Party.

"I hate that the Democrats totally failed women and girls on this very clear issue of women’s sports being for females only," she wrote in a post on X.

She also expressed her frustration in January when the House of Representatives passed the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act. Only two Democrats voted with Republicans on the bill.

"More Dems need to step up here. I know many who agree but are scared to speak up because of re-election. I say do the right thing. Grow a spine," she wrote on X.

As the conversation around Biles and the OutKick host rages on, Navratilova does not appear to be backing down from her stance.