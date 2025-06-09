Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Tennis

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova puts politics aside in fight for fairness in women's sports

Simone Biles attacked Riley Gaines on social media last week

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Riley Gaines: Simone Biles essentially tarnished her reputation Video

Riley Gaines: Simone Biles essentially tarnished her reputation

Riley Gaines opened up about Simone Biles' personal attack on social media in the latest episode of OutKick's "Gaines for Girls" podcast.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova has made clear that her fight to keep women’s sports fair is bigger than what side of the aisle she stands on politically.

As Simone Biles went on a personal attack against Riley Gaines in apparent defense of transgender athletes in women’s and girls’ sports, Navratilova backed the former NCAA All-American on this issue.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Martina Navratilova at the French Open

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova during the trophy presentations, which she presented along with Chris Evert after the Women's Singles Final on Court Philippe-Chatrier at the 2024 French Open Tennis Tournament at Roland Garros on June 8, 2024 in Paris. (Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)

"Riley is MAGA and I couldn’t disagree with her more on politics but on keeping sports safe and fair for girls and women I agree with her (100%)," Navratilova wrote on X on Saturday. "As most people, Republicans, Democrats and everything in between do also."

Navratilova has made clear in the past she is no supporter of President Donald Trump, and a quick scan of her social media posts would underscore that. However, she has lamented Democrats’ inaction over the issue of transgender athletes participating in women’s and girls’ sports.

When Trump signed an executive order to prohibit biological males from women’s and girls’ sports, she fired off a fierce message toward the Democratic Party.

SIMONE BILES 'BASICALLY INCINERATED HER LEGACY IN JUST TWO TWEETS,' RILEY GAINES SAYS

Riley Gaines calls out NCAA

Riley Gaines has championed fairness in women's sports. (XX-XY Athletics)

"I hate that the Democrats totally failed women and girls on this very clear issue of women’s sports being for females only," she wrote in a post on X.

She also expressed her frustration in January when the House of Representatives passed the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act. Only two Democrats voted with Republicans on the bill.

"More Dems need to step up here. I know many who agree but are scared to speak up because of re-election. I say do the right thing. Grow a spine," she wrote on X.

Martina Navratilova

Martina Navratilova, a Czech-American former professional tennis player, during a join press conference with Chris Evert of the USA, on Day 5 of the GNP Seguros WTA Finals Cancun 2023 part of the Hologic WTA Tour on Nov. 2, 2023 in Cancun, Quintana Roo, Mexico. (Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As the conversation around Biles and the OutKick host rages on, Navratilova does not appear to be backing down from her stance.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.