Richards, Busio enter US lineup for Cup qualifier at Jamaica

Defender Chris Richards and midfielder Gianluca Busio entered the U.S. lineup for Tuesday night’s match at Jamaica as the Americans started their second-youngest lineup ever in a World Cup qualifier.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Coach Gregg Berhalter made the minimum number of changes. The pair replaced defender Miles Robinson, suspended for a red card, and midfielder Weston McKennie, suspended for yellow card accumulation.

The lineup averaged 22 years, 341 days, behind only the 22 years, 61 days that started last month’s 2-1 win against Costa Rica.

Zack Steffen made his third straight start in goal, DeAndre Yedlin was at right back, Walker Zimmerman in central defense and Antonee Robinson at left back.

Tyler Adams was in defensive midfield, and Busio was joined by Yunus Musah in central midfield.

Tim Weah and Brenden Aaronson were on the wings, and Ricardo Pepi headed the attack.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Christian Pulisic was dressed to enter as a sub, as he did Friday against Mexico when his go-ahead goal in the 74th minute propelled the U.S. to a 2-0 win and into first place in the North and Central American and Caribbean region at the halfway point. McKennie scored the second goal against El Tri.

Joe Scally, an 18-year-old defender, was on the bench for a possible debut.

No. 3 goalkeeper Sean Johnson did not dress.