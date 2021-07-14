NFL star Richard Sherman arrested on domestic violence charge
Sherman was denied bailed and his case is being investigated as a felony case, according to a report
Veteran NFL cornerback Richard Sherman was arrested early Wednesday morning on a burglary domestic violence charge, according to jail records.
The 33-year-old free agent was booked at the King County Correctional Facility in Washington state shortly after 6:00 a.m. for "Burglary Domestic Violence.," ESPN first reported.
Sherman was denied bail. His case is being investigated as a felony case, NBC Sports noted.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.