Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

NFL
Published

NFL star Richard Sherman arrested on domestic violence charge

Sherman was denied bailed and his case is being investigated as a felony case, according to a report

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 14 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 14

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Veteran NFL cornerback Richard Sherman was arrested early Wednesday morning on a burglary domestic violence charge, according to jail records.

The 33-year-old free agent was booked at the King County Correctional Facility in Washington state shortly after 6:00 a.m. for "Burglary Domestic Violence.," ESPN first reported. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Sherman was denied bail. His case is being investigated as a felony case, NBC Sports noted. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates. 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News and FOX Business. Follow her on Twitter @PaulinaDedaj.