Rice cornerback ejected from game after punching player, pushing ref

Rice Owls cornerback Khary Crump was ejected during the team’s loss against the UTSA Roadrunners on Saturday night.

Crump was trying to make a stop on defense with the rest of his teammates when he was seen throwing a punch while in the pile on the field. As the officials tried to break the play up, Crump was seen pushing one official. It led to his ejection.

The Houston Christian transfer apologized for his actions in a post on X.

"I apologize Rice nation I let you down," Crump wrote. "For you guys to open arms and give me another opportunity is all I can ask. My actions this game unacceptable but not ill intent me swinging in the pile was try get the ball out.

"I did not realize that was ref grabbing me until it was done."

Crump had two tackles before he was kicked out of the game.

He joined Rice as a graduate transfer. The California native started his collegiate career at Arizona before playing one season each at Michigan State and Houston Christian. He had 14 total tackles and six pass breakups this season.

UTSA clobbered Rice, 61-13. Roadrunners quarterback Owen McCown had three touchdown passes in the first half. He was 15-of-21 with 236 passing yards in the game. Running back Will Henderson III had 115 rushing yards on five carries and two touchdowns.

Rice’s running attack helped Daelen Alexander record 129 rushing yards and a touchdown in the game.

UTSA improved to 3-3 on the season. Rice fell to 3-4.