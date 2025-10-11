Tensions flare at Red River Rivalry sparking Oklahoma-Texas players' pregame scuffle

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The rivalry between the Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns appears to be alive and well.

Texas entered this year’s Red River Rivalry on the heels of an upset loss to the Florida Gators. Meanwhile, the sixth-ranked Sooners entered Saturday with an unblemished record.

Despite already having two losses, Texas still seemed to understand what was at stake at the Cotton Bowl. The intensity became even more apparent when players from both Oklahoma and Texas met in the end zone, and a skirmish ensued.

Oklahoma and Texas staff members, as well as referees, intervened and were seen trying to separate the players.

The group of Sooners players eventually turned toward the tunnel.

Meanwhile, the once highly touted prospect Arch Manning has largely failed to live up to expectations in his first season as Texas' full-time starter.

Manning finished the Longhorns' season-opening loss to Ohio State with 170 passing yards. He entered Saturday with 1,151 passing yards, 11 touchdowns and five interceptions.

Texas entered the 2025 Red River Rivalry with a 64-41-5 all-time series lead. But, the Sooners have won seven of the last 10 matchups.

Oklahoma led 6-3 at halftime on Saturday.

