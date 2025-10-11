Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

College Football

Tensions flare at Red River Rivalry sparking Oklahoma-Texas players' pregame scuffle

Sooners' QB John Mateer returned from injury as the Oklahoma-Texas ignited again

By Chantz Martin Fox News
close
Joel Klatt on Arch Manning, USC’s ‘must-win’ vs. Michigan, Belichick’s fit | FULL INTERVIEW | The Herd Video

Joel Klatt on Arch Manning, USC’s ‘must-win’ vs. Michigan, Belichick’s fit | FULL INTERVIEW | The Herd

Joel Klatt joins Colin Cowherd to discuss Arch Manning’s struggles, whether or not Bill Belichick is a bad fit for UNC, and if USC can beat Michigan.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The rivalry between the Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns appears to be alive and well.

Texas entered this year’s Red River Rivalry on the heels of an upset loss to the Florida Gators. Meanwhile, the sixth-ranked Sooners entered Saturday with an unblemished record.

Despite already having two losses, Texas still seemed to understand what was at stake at the Cotton Bowl. The intensity became even more apparent when players from both Oklahoma and Texas met in the end zone, and a skirmish ensued.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The endzone score board before a college football game

Endzone score board prior to the game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns on Oct. 11th, 2025 in Dallas Texas. (William Purnell/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Oklahoma and Texas staff members, as well as referees, intervened and were seen trying to separate the players.

QB TY SIMPSON SHINES, ALABAMA OUTLASTS MISSOURI IN 3RD STRAIGHT RANKED SEC WIN

The group of Sooners players eventually turned toward the tunnel. 

John Mateer, a preseason Heisman Trophy candidate, returned to the starting lineup Saturday after missing a game because of a hand injury. Mateer has racked up 1,215 passing yards and picked up another 190 on the ground so far this season.

The Oklahoma Sooners football team before a game

The Sooners line up before the Red River Rivalry college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorn at the Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. (SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Meanwhile, the once highly touted prospect Arch Manning has largely failed to live up to expectations in his first season as Texas' full-time starter.

Manning finished the Longhorns' season-opening loss to Ohio State with 170 passing yards. He entered Saturday with 1,151 passing yards, 11 touchdowns and five interceptions.

Arch Manning looks to throw

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) looks to throw as Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Kip Lewis (10) defends during the first quarter at the Cotton Bowl on Oct. 11, 2025 in Dallas, Texas. (Kevin Jairaj/Imagn Images)

Texas entered the 2025 Red River Rivalry with a 64-41-5 all-time series lead. But, the Sooners have won seven of the last 10 matchups.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Oklahoma led 6-3 at halftime on Saturday.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue