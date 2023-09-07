Ric Flair: Bears legend Steve McMichael not reaching Hall of Fame would be 'biggest disappointment of my life'

Chicago Bears legend Steve McMichael is among the three finalists selected from a group of 12 senior candidates to enter the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and WWE legend and great friend Ric Flair couldn’t be happier.

It was in July when "The Nature Boy" spoke with Fox News Digital about how McMichael, who is battling ALS, needs to enter the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He played 13 of his 15 NFL seasons in Chicago, racking up two Pro Bowls and two first-team All-Pro selections and helping the Bears win Super Bowl XX.

"Mongo," as he’s known from his wrestling days, faces the final stage to be inducted into the Hall. He needs at least 80% approval from the 50-person selection committee.

"If Mongo doesn’t make it, it will be the biggest disappointment of my life," Flair told Fox News Digital while promoting his Wooooo! Energy Drink becoming the exclusive energy drink of the Cleveland Cavaliers. "If he does, it’ll be like Dick Vitale walking Jimmy V up to make the speech. Can you imagine the emotion of bringing Mongo out in a wheelchair and accepting that?"

McMichael’s wife, Misty, Flair, and others have been preparing for this moment they hope will come in Canton, Ohio, next year. Voting won’t happen for the Class of 2024 until January, but Flair said arrangements have already been made to get McMichael, who is bedridden due to his disease, to Canton.

"We’re going in a caravan," Flair said. "We rented out a big bus, me and five other guys threw in money, we’re taking a caravan."

Whenever he gets the chance, Flair travels to see the McMichaels, checking up on them and making sure his support and love are felt. When he isn’t available to take the trip himself, Flair will call Misty McMichael to check in as well.

Flair says that McMichael may need help breathing and eating, but he’s aware of everything and is fully functioning mentally.

"I’m sure his mind is going, ‘I’ve got to get to Canton.’ He’s that tough mentally," Flair said. "As far as the support system that keeps him going, we talk about it, he needs to hear about it, and he needs to know how many people respect and love him."

McMichael has the NFL resume to join the other bronze busts in Canton, and he’s nearly there. Flair believes his time is finally coming, and he’s hopeful McMichael can be wheeled onto that stage at Hall of Fame Stadium next year in a moment he believes the sports world will never forget.

"It will be an emotional moment, and I guarantee you it’ll be one of the most impactful memories in the history of sports," Flair said.