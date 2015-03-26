Report: Rangers' Avery avoids charges over alleged cop shove

New York Rangers forward Sean Avery will reportedly not face charges after allegedly shoving a police officer earlier this month.

The New York Daily News confirmed a TMZ report that Avery will not be charged and there never was a shove.

Early on the morning of August 5, police responded to a complaint about loud music at Avery's home in Hollywood Hills. Avery allegedly answered the door, shoved an LAPD officer and slammed the door.

TMZ reports that the officer caught his foot in the door.