Report: O's agree to deal with closer Balfour

Baltimore, MD (SportsNetwork.com) - The Baltimore Orioles have reportedly agreed to terms on a deal with free agent closer Grant Balfour.

The pact, which was first reported by MASN, is expected to pay the former Oakland closer $15 million over two years, pending a physical.

Balfour recorded a career-high 38 saves for the A's last season and went 1-3 with a 2.59 earned run average in 65 relief appearances.

Over three seasons in Oakland, the 35-year-old right-hander went 9-7 with a 2.53 ERA while racking up 64 of his 72 career saves.

The Australian-born Balfour owns a career 28-17 record with a 3.27 ERA and 514 strikeouts in 463 games with one start over 10 seasons with Minnesota, Milwaukee, Tampa Bay and Oakland.