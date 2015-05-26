Report: Martin Brodeur to retire

St. Louis, MO (SportsNetwork.com) - The Hall of Fame career of goaltender Martin Brodeur could soon be over.

According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Brodeur is ready to announce his retirement after a brief stint with the Blues this season.

Brodeur joined St. Louis in early December when the Blues lost goaltender Brian Elliott to an injury. He played seven games over a month, posting a record of 3-3-0 with a 2.87 goals-against average and one shutout.

When Elliott returned in early January, Brodeur did not play again and he was granted a leave of absence to decide his future.

The 42-year-old veteran had spent his entire career with the New Jersey Devils, capturing three Stanley Cup titles and winning the Vezina Trophy four times.

Brodeur and the Devils parted ways this summer when New Jersey decided Cory Schneider would be its franchise netminder going forward. Brodeur still wanted to play, however, and went unsigned through training camp and the start of the regular season before joining the Blues.

The NHL's all-time winningest goaltender, Brodeur has posted a record of 691-397-154 with an NHL-record 125 shutouts.