Report: Cardinals choose Arians as next coach

The NFL's final head coaching vacancy has reportedly been filled as the Arizona Cardinals have chosen Bruce Arians as their next coach.

ESPN reports the deal is for four years with a team option for a fifth.

Arians will replace Ken Whisenhunt, who was fired on Dec. 31 after recording his second losing season in three years.

This will be Arians' second time succeeding Whisenhunt as he also replaced him as the Pittsburgh Steelers' offensive coordinator when Whisenhunt left to become the Cardinals' head coach in 2007.

The 60-year-old Arians remained in Pittsburgh for five years before leaving to take over as the offensive coordinator for the Indianapolis Colts this past season. He led the team to a 9-3 record as the interim head coach while Chuck Pagano was treated for leukemia.

Arians' only other head coaching experience is in the college level when he coached Temple from 1983-88.

The Owls had a 21-45 overall record under Arians and finished with a winning record just twice in his six seasons.