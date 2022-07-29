Expand / Collapse search
Rep. Linda Sanchez alleges 'offensive and misogynistic comment' prompted obscene gesture at Republicans

Sanchez's office did not clarify who made the alleged remark

Rep. Linda Sanchez, D-Calif., is defending her actions during the Congressional Baseball Game on Thursday night after she was caught flipping the bird to Republican lawmakers, claiming she heard "an offensive and misogynistic comment." 

Sanchez on Friday said in a statement to Fox News Digital that hearing the alleged remark during the annual charity game "struck a nerve," prompting her to make the gesture. 

Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, left, and Rep. Pete Sessions, R-Texas, stand in the dugout before the Congressional Baseball Game on Thursday, July 28, 2022, in Washington. The annual game between Congressional Republicans and Democrats raises money for charity. 

Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, left, and Rep. Pete Sessions, R-Texas, stand in the dugout before the Congressional Baseball Game on Thursday, July 28, 2022, in Washington. The annual game between Congressional Republicans and Democrats raises money for charity.  (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

"The Congressional Baseball Game is one of my favorite events of the year. It’s a great cause and brings both sides of the aisle together for a night off from partisan politics," the statement read. "That is why it really struck a nerve when I heard an offensive and misogynistic comment from the Republican side on my way back to the dugout." 

After a lead-off walk in the sixth inning, Sanchez was pulled for a pinch runner, but while making her way to the dugout, she looked back at her fellow lawmakers on the opposing side of the aisle before making the offensive gesture. 

"In the heat of the moment, I reacted. I have no tolerance for men who make women feel like they are unimportant or don’t belong — especially on the field," she continued. "I will always stand against that kind of bigotry." 

Rep. Linda Sanchez, D-Calif., speaks at a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington on Nov. 29, 2017. 

Rep. Linda Sanchez, D-Calif., speaks at a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington on Nov. 29, 2017.  (REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein)

Sanchez did not clarify who made the alleged remark or what specifically was said.  

The Republicans ultimately won the game 10-0, earning back-to-back victories and improving their record in the classic game, which was first played in 1909, to 44-42-1. 

Republicans celebrate after winning the Congressional Baseball Game at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, July 28, 2022.

Republicans celebrate after winning the Congressional Baseball Game at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, July 28, 2022. (Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the coach for the Democratic team, said in an interview with Fox News' Chad Pergram that comradery and the love of baseball were the reasons the congressional members continue to set aside their differences for the game. 

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., left, and Rep. Kevin Brady, R-Texas, congratulate Rep. August Pfluger, R-Texas, after Pfluger was named the most valuable player of the Congressional Republican team after the Congressional Baseball Game in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, July 28, 2022.

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., left, and Rep. Kevin Brady, R-Texas, congratulate Rep. August Pfluger, R-Texas, after Pfluger was named the most valuable player of the Congressional Republican team after the Congressional Baseball Game in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, July 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

"This game is so great and people are so nice," she said of America’s favorite pastime. "That's what makes it great that we're competitive, and it's great to be here and have a little fun. " 

Pelosi's office did not immediately return Fox News Digital’s request for comment on Thursday night’s incident.

