Rep. Linda Sanchez alleges 'offensive and misogynistic comment' prompted obscene gesture at Republicans

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Linda Sanchez, D-Calif., is defending her actions during the Congressional Baseball Game on Thursday night after she was caught flipping the bird to Republican lawmakers, claiming she heard "an offensive and misogynistic comment."

Sanchez on Friday said in a statement to Fox News Digital that hearing the alleged remark during the annual charity game "struck a nerve," prompting her to make the gesture.

"The Congressional Baseball Game is one of my favorite events of the year. It’s a great cause and brings both sides of the aisle together for a night off from partisan politics," the statement read. "That is why it really struck a nerve when I heard an offensive and misogynistic comment from the Republican side on my way back to the dugout."

2022 CONGRESSIONAL BASEBALL GAME: DEMOCRATIC REP. LINDA SANCHEZ FLIPS OFF REPUBLICAN LAWMAKERS

After a lead-off walk in the sixth inning, Sanchez was pulled for a pinch runner, but while making her way to the dugout, she looked back at her fellow lawmakers on the opposing side of the aisle before making the offensive gesture.

"In the heat of the moment, I reacted. I have no tolerance for men who make women feel like they are unimportant or don’t belong — especially on the field," she continued. "I will always stand against that kind of bigotry."

Sanchez did not clarify who made the alleged remark or what specifically was said.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Republicans ultimately won the game 10-0, earning back-to-back victories and improving their record in the classic game, which was first played in 1909, to 44-42-1.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi , the coach for the Democratic team, said in an interview with Fox News' Chad Pergram that comradery and the love of baseball were the reasons the congressional members continue to set aside their differences for the game.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"This game is so great and people are so nice," she said of America’s favorite pastime. "That's what makes it great that we're competitive, and it's great to be here and have a little fun. "

Pelosi's office did not immediately return Fox News Digital’s request for comment on Thursday night’s incident.