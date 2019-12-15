Washington Redskins' Josh Norman addresses benching for first time: 'This has made me stronger'

Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman made his first appearance on the field since Week 12 on Sunday when his team took on the Philadelphia Eagles.

Norman, who was on the wrong end of a Carson Wentz key touchdown pass to Greg Ward Jr., spoke to reporters about his benching for the first time, as ESPN noted.

“I don’t think I’ve spoken in a long time just because I want to be prepared and everything, but I’ve been built up strong,” Norman said. “This has made me stronger. I will rise again for it, because that’s who I am.”

BODY FOUND INSIDE PORTABLE TOILET NEAR BALTIMORE RAVENS' STADIUM, POLICE SAY

Norman, who's had one interception this season and four in his last 42 games, was asked whether he still considered himself an elite cornerback.

“I don’t believe anything,” he said.

NEW YORK GIANTS' GOLDEN TATE III SHOWS OFF CONCENTRATION IN TOUCHDOWN CATCH VS. MIAMI DOLPHINS

“I am. When you are something, you don’t believe it, you go out and do it. Sucks that I can’t prove it right now, but formalities and situations, you’ve got to play the cards you’re dealt. That’s what it is. I was dealt a hand right now, and I’ve got to play it.”

Washington made Norman the highest-paid cornerback in 2016 when the team signed him to a five-year, $75 million contract.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

He’s owed $12 million next season – the final year of the deal.

The Eagles won the game 37-27. Philadelphia improved to 7-7 on the season. Washington fell to 3-11.