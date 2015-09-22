Redskins finding their 'MoJo' with 1-2 punch of Morris, Jones

The Washington Redskins hope to ride their new-found "MoJo" to a second straight victory when they visit the New York Giants on Thursday night.

Behind a running game that amassed 182 yards rushing, the Redskins rolled to a 24-10 victory over the St. Louis Rams on Sunday with a performance that coach Jay Gruden termed a "blueprint" for success.

Through the first two weeks of the season, Washington features the NFL's top-ranked ground attack with an average of 171.5 yards per game and a league-high 74 rushing attempts.

With Alfred Morris going over 1,000 yards in each of his first three seasons and rookie Matt Jones enjoying a coming-out party with 123 yards and a pair of touchdowns against the Rams, the Washington Post pointed out the need for a nickname for the bruising backfield.

The runaway winner, and one which the newspaper endorsed, appears to be MoJo. And, by all accounts Twitter-related, fans of the Redskins seem to be on board.

Morris did most of the heavy lifting in a Week 1 loss to the Miami Dolphins, rumbling for 121 yards on 25 carries. Jones, a third-round pick from Florida who had only six rushes in the opener, tripled his workload in Week 2 and "ran like his hair was on fire," according to offensive tackle Trent Williams.

Gruden made it clear he intends to keep the MoJo going, saying the plan going forward is to ensure both backs receive "plenty of touches."

