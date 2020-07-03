Redskins to conduct 'thorough review' of team name amid intense scrutiny

The Washington Redskins will conduct a “thorough review” of its name as the organization faces immense pressure to change its moniker over racial connotations.

The team released a statement on the issue Friday.

“In light of recent events around our country and feedback from our community, the Washington Redskins are announcing the team will undergo a thorough review of the team’s name. The review formalizes the initial discussions the team has been having with the league in recent events.

Team owner Daniel Snyder also commented on the issue.

“This process allows the team to take into account not only the proud tradition and history of the franchise but also input from our alumni, the organization, sponsors, the National Football League and the local community it is proud to represent on and off the field.”

Redskins coach Ron Rivera said the issue was in “personal importance.”

“This issue is of personal importance to me and I look forward to working closely with Dan Snyder to make sure we continue the mission of honoring and supporting Native Americans and our Military,” the coach said.

Washington received support from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

“In the last few weeks we have had ongoing discussions with Dan and we are supportive of this important step,” Goodell said in a statement.

The franchise came under scrutiny this week as it was revealed the team is reportedly barred from seeking a move from FedEx Field in Maryland to RFK Stadium in Washington unless the team changes its name.

A day later, FedEx formally requested the Redskins to change their name. FedEx is a corporate sponsor of the Redskins and the NFL. Nike would later remove Redskins gear from its online store and Pepsi would follow suit and ask the team to change its name as well.

Snyder has previously been adamant about not changing the team’s name.