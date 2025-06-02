Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Cincinnati Reds

Reds star Elly De La Cruz hits home run vs Cubs after death of sister

Reds manager Terry Francona praised De La Cruz for battling through his grief

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
MLB reinstates Pete Rose and 'Shoeless' Joe Jackson Video

MLB reinstates Pete Rose and 'Shoeless' Joe Jackson

Major League Baseball lifts permanent ban on Pete Rose and 'Shoeless' Joe Jackson, clearing the way for potential induction into the Hall of Fame.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Cincinnati Reds star Elly De La Cruz hit an emotional home run on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs and paid tribute to his sister, who he learned died the day before the game.

De La Cruz hit a two-run home run and crossed the plate twice in the Reds’ 7-3 loss to the Cubs.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Elly De La Cruz in the dugout

Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz, #44, is greeted in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run against the Chicago Cubs during the sixth inning at Wrigley Field in Chicago on June 1, 2025. (David Banks-Imagn Images)

Reds manager Terry Francona said the shortstop wanted to play in the game despite dealing with the emotions from the death of his sister, Genelis.

"He takes so much pride in being available," Francona said. "Guys like that, Carlos Santana in Cleveland was very similar, and for a kid that's that young, that's an admirable trait."

Francona added that times like these provide a good reminder about what is "really important."

"We care so much about playing a game and winning, but in a hurry you're reminded of what's really important," Francona said. "So I think everybody kind of kept their head on a swivel with him today, just trying to take care of him."

ROCKIES MAKE UNFORTUNATE HISTORY WITH 50TH LOSS OF SEASON

Elly De La Cruz homers

Cincinnati Reds' Elly De La Cruz, #44, hits a two-run home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs on Sunday, June 1, 2025 in Chicago. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)

De La Cruz’s homer came off of Cubs pitcher Jameson Taillon in the top of the sixth. As he crossed home plate, he pointed to the sky and made a heart with his hands.

He declined to speak to the media after the game, and the Reds did not provide more details about her death, citing the player’s wishes.

The Dominican Republic’s Z101 Digital reported that Genelis died on Saturday after a long health battle.

De La Cruz is hitting .258 with an OPS of .786 in 60 games for the Reds this season. He has 12 home runs and 42 RBI in that span.

Reds players celebrate Elly De La Cruz

Cincinnati Reds' Elly De La Cruz, #44, is showered with fake money in the dugout after he hit a two-run home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs on Sunday, June 1, 2025 in Chicago. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Cincinnati fell to 29-31 with the loss to the Cubs.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.