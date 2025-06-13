Expand / Collapse search
Cincinnati Reds

Reds pitcher Wade Miley named as one of Tyler Skaggs' drug suppliers in wrongful death lawsuit

Skaggs and Miley were teammates in Arizona

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
close
LA Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs dies Video

LA Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs dies

He was 27 years old.

The drug-related death of Tyler Skaggs has taken a turn, this one involving a current MLB pitcher.

Cincinnati Reds left-hander Wade Miler has been accused of providing drugs to Skaggs, who died of an overdose in 2019.

Skaggs' former agent Ryan Hamill said in a deposition that Skaggs told him he was using pain pills containing oxycodone that were provided by Miley.

Tyler Skaggs and Wade Miley

Wade Miley, right, is accused of giving Tyler Skaggs drugs. Skaggs died in 2019 of a drug overdose. (IMAGN)

The deposition is part of a wrongful death lawsuit filed by Skaggs' family against his former Los Angeles Angels. Skaggs and Miley were teammates with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2012 and 2013.

Former LA Angels publicist Eric Kay was convicted in Texas of providing the fentanyl-laced pills that an autopsy found contributed to Skaggs' death. 

Kay was sentenced to 22 years in federal prison in 2022.

Tyler Skaggs pitching

Tyler Skaggs, #45 of the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim, pitches during the first inning of a game against the Oakland Athleticsat Angel Stadium of Anaheim on June 6, 2019 in Anaheim, California. (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Miley, 38, is not facing criminal charges, and it is not the first time his name has come up in relation to Skaggs' death. During the sentencing phase of Kay's case, prosecutors used a recording of a conversation between Kay and his mother, in which Kay said Miley was one of Skaggs' drug suppliers.

Former New York Mets ace Matt Harvey admitted during Kay's trial that he supplied drugs to Skaggs. The two were teammates with the Angels in the year of Skaggs' death.

Harvey, C.J. Cron, Mike Morin and Cam Bedrosian also said in court that they were provided drugs by Kay.

Harvey and three other players also testified they received pills from Skaggs and described the recreational drug use they witnessed while with the Angels.

Miley signed a one-year contract with the Reds on June 4 and has made two starts this season. He had Tommy John surgery on his left elbow in May 2024 and signed a minor league deal with Cincinnati in February.

Felix Pena, #45, center, of the Los Angeles Angels looks on after the team placed their jerseys on the mound in honor of Tyler Skaggs as the Los Angeles Angels threw a combined no-hitter and defeated the Seattle Mariners 13-0 during an MLB baseball game at Anaheim Stadium on Friday, July 12, 2019 in Anaheim, California.

Felix Pena, #45, center, of the Los Angeles Angels looks on after the team placed their jerseys on the mound in honor of Tyler Skaggs as the Los Angeles Angels threw a combined no-hitter and defeated the Seattle Mariners 13-0 during an MLB baseball game at Anaheim Stadium on Friday, July 12, 2019 in Anaheim, California. (Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images)

The Reds had no comment Thursday, and Miley was not immediately available for comment.

Skaggs was 27 when he was found in a hotel room in Southlake, Texas, before the Angels were set to play the Texas Rangers.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

