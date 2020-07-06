Reds' Amir Garrett addresses his support for law enforcement: 'It’s possible to not like 1 bad cop and love another'

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Amir Garrett addressed whether he was in support of police officers during a time of mistrust between citizens and law enforcement.

Garrett attempted to clear up any doubts anyone had on where he stood. He noted that one of his best friends, named Ryan, is a police officer and expressed his support for law enforcement.

“I support our law enforcement and am thankful for their service,” he wrote in a statement posted on Twitter. “I don’t support the bad cops who abuse their power. I’m not ignorant to the facts; I know the bad cops are outweighing the good ones right now and it’s unfair. I want everyone to know that it’s possible to fight for injustice and still support and pray for the safety of cops. It’s possible to not like 1 bad cop and love another.

“This guy is my brother and I’m proud to say he is my friend. Ryan, stands with #blacklivesmatter because he understands that if ‘all lives matter’ we all should be outraged by the recent acts of abused power.”

Garrett, 28, is in the middle of preparing for the pandemic-shortened season.

He recorded a 3.21 ERA in 69 games last season along with 78 strikeouts in a relief role for the Reds in 2019.