Red Wings Training Camp 9.19.15: Dylan Larkin (VIDEO)
Dylan Larkin knows he still has a lot to learn, but he wants to be more than just an NHL player. Larkin wants to be a key player in the NHL.
[youtube 2pc5-Ev9jaQ]
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.
Dylan Larkin knows he still has a lot to learn, but he wants to be more than just an NHL player. Larkin wants to be a key player in the NHL.
[youtube 2pc5-Ev9jaQ]