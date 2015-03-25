Red Wings agree to 3-year, $4.05 million deal with defensive-minded forward Drew Miller

Detroit Red Wings forward Drew Miller says he has agreed to a three-year, $4.05 million contract with the Detroit Red Wings.

Miller confirmed the deal was done in a Friday interview with The Associated Press. The agreement keeps the defensive-minded, penalty-killing forward off the market as a free agent next month.

Miller had four goals, including two game-winners, and eight points in 44 games during the lockout-shortened season. He had a game-winning goal and an assist in six playoff games after coming back from a broken right hand.

The former Michigan State standout has 44 goals and 85 points in six NHL seasons in Detroit and with the Tampa Bay Lightning and Anaheim Ducks.