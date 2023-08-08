Expand / Collapse search
Boston Red Sox
Red Sox's Pablo Reyes hits walk-off grand slam after borderline call gets bases loaded, Royals manager ejected

It was Reyes' 1st home run of the season and 1st since 2021

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Boston Red Sox shortstop Pablo Reyes came up clutch on Monday night against the Kansas City Royals and hit his first home run of the season, in the bottom of the ninth inning, with the bases loaded.

With the score 2-2-, Reyes launched an 1-0 pitch from Carlos Hernandez down the left field line, and it hit the foul pole near the Green Monster. It was Reyes’ first home run of the year and his first dinger since the 2021 season, when he was with the Milwaukee Brewers.

Pablo Reyes celebrates a home run

Boston Red Sox's Pablo Reyes celebrates as he runs the bases after hitting a walk-off grand slam to end a baseball game with a win over the Kansas City Royals, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

"You can’t put these feelings into words," Reyes said through a translator. "When you see the fans on their feet, and playing in this ballpark. Words can’t explain it."

There was some controversy before the Reyes grand slam.

Rafael Devers doubled on a hop around Pesky Pole. After Adam Duvall struck out, the Royals intentionally walked Triston Casas. Luis Urias came up and walked on a checked-swing 3-2 pitch. Royals appealed to the first base umpire but to no avail.

Pablo Reyes hits a walk off homer

Boston Red Sox's Pablo Reyes hits a walk-off grand slam to end the baseball game with a win over the Kansas City Royals, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Royals manager Matt Quatraro came out and was quickly ejected for arguing. Reyes came up to bat and delivered the grand slam.

"My teammates, everyone was asking me, ‘Pablo, when are going to hit a homer?’" he said. "I said, ‘I’m going to try this week. When I have the opportunity, when they give me the opportunity, I’m going to go there and I’m going to try.’

"So I’m starting to go good with two base hits, so then I say, ‘Well, I’ve got to try to go for the big swing.’ And that happened."

Boston moved to 58-54 with the win. The Royals fell to 36-78.

Pablo Reyes with his teammates

Boston Red Sox's Pablo Reyes, right, celebrates with teammates after hitting a walk off grand slam to end a baseball game with a win over the Kansas City Royals, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Boston is five games behind the Toronto Blue Jays for the final spot in the American League Wild Card standings.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

