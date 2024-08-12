Expand / Collapse search
Boston Red Sox

Red Sox's Jarren Duran caught on hot mic shouting anti-gay slur at heckler

Duran is leading MLB in doubles and triples

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran was caught on a hot mic yelling an anti-gay slur at a heckler during the team’s 10-2 loss against the Houston Astros on Sunday.

Duran made the remark as he stepped to the plate in the sixth inning. A fan shouted at him that he needed a tennis racket. The player yelled back, "Shut up," followed by the slur.

Jarren Duran gets a Boston Marathonmedal

Jarren Duran, #16 of the Boston Red Sox, reacts with a 2024 Boston Marathon medal before a game against the Houston Astros on Aug. 10, 2024 at Fenway Park in Boston. (Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images)

He apologized in a statement after the game.

"During tonight’s game, I used a truly horrific word when responding to a fan," Duran said. "I feel awful knowing how many people I offended and disappointed. I apologize to the entire Red Sox organization, but more importantly to the entire LGBTQ community. 

"Our young fans are supposed to be able to look up to me as a role model, but tonight I fell far short of that responsibility."

Jarren Duran in the box

Boston Red Sox's Jarren Duran puts his bat down beside Houston Astros catcher Yainer Diaz after taking a walk during the sixth inning of a baseball game on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024 in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

The Red Sox also released a statement on Duran’s words.

"The Red Sox addressed this incident with Jarren immediately following today’s game. We echo Jarren’s apology to our fans, especially to the LGBTQ community," the team added. "We strive to be an organization that welcomes all fans to Fenway Park, and we will continue to educate our employees, players, coaches and staff on the importance of inclusivity."

Jarren Duran and Alex Cora

Manager Alex Cora, #13 of the Boston Red Sox, reacts with Jarren Duran, #16 of the Boston Red Sox, as he is presented with the Heart & Hustle Award before a game against the Houston Astros on Aug. 11, 2024 at Fenway Park in Boston. (Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images)

The All-Star is leading the majors with 36 doubles and 13 triples. He’s hitting .291 with 14 home runs.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.