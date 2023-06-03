Expand / Collapse search
Boston Red Sox
Published

Red Sox announcer sets off his iPhone's ‘Siri’ after announcing at-bat of Rays player with same name

'Not you Siri, that Siri!'

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
At long last, an iPhone finally went off while someone was broadcasting a Tampa Bay Rays game.

Why would that happen? Because the Rays have a guy named Jose Siri on their team.

And yes, his last name is pronounced just like the iPhone’s "Siri." 

So, when Boston Red Sox announcer Joe Castiglione was introducing the Rays’ Siri during his at bat on Saturday, it brought his iPhone to life.

Jose Siri

Jose Siri of the Tampa Bay Rays is congratulated following a two-run homer against the Cubs at Wrigley Field on May 31, 2023, in Chicago. (Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images)

People in the booth could not help but crack up.

"Wait a minute, did you hear that? Siri!" Castiglione said.

8Joe Castiglione

Legendary Red Sox radio broadcaster Joe Castiglione throws out the first pitch against the Cleveland Guardians on July 28, 2022, in Boston. (Matt Stone/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images)

"I’m not asking you, Siri," he continued to the phone. "Not this Siri, that Siri!"

The Hamden, Connecticut, native has been calling Sox games since 1983 and has called four World Series victories for Boston.

However, this certainly is one of his most memorable moments.

Jose Siri poster

Fans pass a poster of Jose Siri of the Rays on the concourse before the Detroit Tigers game at Tropicana Field on March 30, 2023, in Tampa, Florida. (Mike Carlson/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Ironically enough, Siri made a diving catch to win the second game of the Rays' doubleheader against Boston.