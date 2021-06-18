Rays prospect Tyler Zombro shows off giant head scar week after line-drive incident

Tampa Bay Rays pitching prospect Tyler Zombro tweeted updates Thursday of his progress in the hospital after taking a line drive to the head during a game last week.

Zombro, 26, was taken off the field in a stretcher after being struck while pitching for the Durham Bulls, the Rays’ Triple-A affiliate. Zombro showed pictures of a giant scar on his head and tweeted a video of him walking in the hospital.

"Unbelievably grateful to be in the situation I’m currently in with the incredible help from @DukeHospital & staff. To all of you that have showered my family and I with positive thoughts, I have no doubt that all of the prayer support kept God with me throughout that night," he wrote, "as I’m in a very fortunate position all things considered. The outpouring support and prayer has meant the world to Moriah and I, and I certainly believe you guys have well wished me to an enhanced recovery.

"To @raysbaseball and @durhambulls I cannot thank you guys enough for treating me the way you have, as this is what makes our organization so special. In optimistic news: I’ve never been the fastest on the field so I may have gotten a boost after this surgery.

"Thank you again to the entire baseball community for the support, I’m one lucky guy and can’t wait to get back out there (whenever that is)! God Bless you all!"

Players from both teams looked on in horror as Norfolk Tides batter Brett Cumberland, the first batter Zombro faced at the top of the eighth, connected with a fastball and hit it directly back at him.

Zombro, who joined the Rays organization in 2017, lay motionless on the ground before appearing to seize. Players on the field took a knee but the game was eventually suspended.

He joined the Rays as an undrafted free agent out of George Mason University. He has a 3.18 ERA this season and last Thursday marked his ninth appearance of the year.

Fox News’ Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.