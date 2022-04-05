Expand / Collapse search
Tampa Bay Rays
Published

Rays, Manuel Margot agree to 2-year, $19 million contract

Margot would have been eligible for free agency after this season

Associated Press
Outfielder Manuel Margot has agreed to a $19 million, two-year contract with the Tampa Bay Rays.

The deal reached Tuesday includes salaries of $7 million in 2023, up from the $5.6 million the 27-year-old is due to earn this season, and $10 million in 2024. It also includes a $12 million mutual option in 2025 or a $2 million buyout.

Tampa Bay Rays right fielder Manuel Margot (13) gets a welcome back to the dugout after a home run during a spring training baseball game against the Minnesota Twins at the Charlotte Sports Park Tuesday March 29, 2022, in Port Charlotte, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Margot would have been eligible for free agency after this season.

"Manny helps us in many ways and we’re thrilled to reach an agreement with him on a multi-year extension," general manager Peter Bendix said. "The quality of his at-bats, his outfield defense, and aggression and instincts on the bases make him a well-rounded player.

"In addition to how he helps us on the field," Bendix added, "he’s a great teammate and clubhouse presence, and has grown into a leadership role on our club."

Margot was obtained in a trade from the San Diego Padres in February 2020 and has played all three outfield positions over two seasons with the Rays.

He hit .254 with 10 home runs and 57 RBIs last season.