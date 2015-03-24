Ravens re-sign OT Monroe

Owings Mills, MD (SportsNetwork.com) - The Baltimore Ravens have signed left tackle Eugene Monroe to a multi-year deal.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but the pact is reportedly worth up to $37.5 million over five years.

Monroe, who was selected with the eighth overall pick in the 2009 NFL Draft by Jacksonville, was traded to Baltimore on Oct. 1, 2013 for a fourth and fifth round pick in the 2014 NFL Draft. He started 15 games -- four with Jacksonville, 11 with Baltimore -- last season.

Monroe was considered one of the most sought-after tackles in this year's free agency class.