Baltimore Ravens

Ravens president talks Justin Tucker allegations at NFL's annual meeting

Tucker faces sexual misconduct allegations from more than a dozen massage therapists

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Baltimore Ravens president Sashi Brown spoke briefly on the allegations against All-Pro kicker Justin Tucker on Sunday as the league got ready for its annual meeting.

Tucker faced multiple accusations of sexual misconduct from massage therapists in late January and February. The Super Bowl champion denied the accusations in a statement to OutKick.

Justin Tucker leaves the field

Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker warms up for the Chiefs game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Sept. 5, 2024. (Denny Medley-Imagn Images)

Brown said there was no timetable on when the investigation into the allegations would be over.

"These investigations take time," Brown said, via the team’s website. "That's never satisfying to anybody involved, probably including Justin and the folks that made the allegations. But this is an issue, generally as a society in terms of women making claims that takes a lot of courage and bravery, and frankly as a society we haven't gotten right for too long.

"From our standpoint, we want to make sure we have great understanding of the facts, hear both sides of the situation and that we allow the investigation to be properly conducted and concluded and make decisions based on full information."

Justin Tucker and Jordan Stout

Ravens kicker Justin Tucker is greeted by placeholder Jordan Stout following his field goal against the Denver Broncos at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Nov. 3, 2024. (Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images)

Brown added that the team has been in touch with the league "periodically."

"For a lot of reasons you can imagine, you wouldn't want to have multiple investigations going on. [That would] not be fair to anybody involved, including those who have made allegations," he added.

Sixteen massage therapists claimed Tucker engaged in inappropriate behavior at more than a half-dozen massage parlors between 2012 and 2016. The Baltimore Banner first reported the allegations.

Tucker told OutKick he "never intended to disrespect anyone, cross any boundary, or make anyone feel uncomfortable in any way whatsoever."

Justin Tucker looks on

Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker on the sidelines during the Bengals game at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Oct. 6, 2024. (Katie Stratman-Imagn Images)

"It devastates me to know that anyone I have worked with would not have felt respected and valued as a professional, but more importantly as a person, and to anyone who has felt otherwise, I am sorry," he added. "I want you to know I am committed to ensuring that everyone I interact with continues to feel that I respect them and care about them as a human being."

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.