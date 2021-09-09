2 Ravens players suffer critical knee injuries that could put damper on start of 2021 season

The Baltimore Ravens’ injury woes appeared to get worse Thursday, just days before the start of the 2021 regular season.

Running back Gus Edwards and cornerback Marcus Peters suffered knee injuries at practice. According to multiple reports, both players are feared to have suffered torn ACLs which would end their seasons before they even really began.

The latest injuries Baltimore has to deal with came just a few weeks after running back JK Dobbins suffered a torn ACL as well. The Ravens are down some serious talent with the AFC North getting more competitive heading into the new season.

The Ravens signed Devonta Freeman to the practice squad after word of Edwards’ injury hit the news stream, the running back’s agent Drew Rosenhaus told ESPN. The team also signed Le’Veon Bell to the practice squad earlier in the week to add some assurance to the running-back lineup.

Edwards was set to get a heavy workload with Dobbins out of the year. Peters is a key part of the secondary and had four interceptions last season.

Baltimore entered the 2021 season with some high hopes after winning the division two out of the last three seasons and making it to the division round of the playoffs last season.

The Ravens were seventh in points scored and 19th in yards gained on offense last year. The defense was seventh in points allowed and seventh in yards allowed.