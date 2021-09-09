Expand / Collapse search
Pittsburgh Steelers
Published

Steelers, TJ Watt agree to historic 4-year contract extension: report

TJ Watt's deal will make him the highest-paid defensive player in the NFL

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly set to make linebacker T.J. Watt the highest-paid defensive player in the league with a four-year contract extension.

Watt and the Steelers agreed to a four-year extension worth more than $112 million, the NFL Network reported Thursday. He will reportedly get $80 million guaranteed and will make roughly $28.003 million annually.

The 26-year-old is a three-time Pro Bowler and two-time First-Team All-Pro selection. The 2020 season was one of the best of his career as the team finished third in points allowed and yards allowed.

Last season, he led the league with 15 sacks and 23 tackles for a loss. He had 53 total tackles, one interception and two forced fumbles during the year. The Steelers, however, were blown out of their wild card game against the Cleveland Browns in the playoffs.

Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt (90) prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at Bills Stadium. (Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports)

Watt is set to be the focal point of the Steelers’ defense again in 2021.

He will be in the same linebacking corps as Devin Bush Jr., Joe Schobert and Alex Highsmith.

Watt’s teammate Ben Roethlisberger was a big advocate for him getting the deal.

"I think T.J. should get whatever the heck he wants," Roethlisberger said Wednesday, via ESPN. "He's arguably the best football player in the game right now, not just on defense, just in general.

"One of the reasons I took less money was for guys like him to get paid, and he needs to get paid. He deserves every penny that he wants and asks for. T.J. Watt is that guy that should get whatever he wants."

