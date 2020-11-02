Ravens, Packers, Cardinals deal with COVID-19 cases as Browns work remotely after player reports symptoms

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey confirmed on Twitter Monday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 just a day after playing the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The All-Pro tweeted to confirm a statement the team made earlier that at least one player on the team had turned back a positive result from Sunday’s testing.

BEARS JAVON WIMS FACING POSSIBLE SUSPENSION AFTER PUNCHING SAINTS’ C.J. GARDNER-JOHNSON: REPORT

“I got the Rona hopefully I’ll be back healthy soon,” his tweet read.

The Ravens said that Humphrey “immediately began to self quarantine, and [the] organization is now in the NFL’s intensive protocol.” Head coach John Harbaugh said at a press conference later that day that the team will “meet virtually and practice normally.”

INJURED CHARGERS PLAYERS SWIPES AT TEAM AFTER BRONCOS LOSS: ‘TO OUR FANS, YOU DESERVE BETTER’

The Steelers released their own statement saying that after being informed about Humphrey, the players were tested and turned back negative results.

Humphrey missed practice last week with an “illness" but returned Thursday and played in Sunday's 28-24 loss to Pittsburgh.

The NFL administers daily testing, including game day and during bye weeks. Results of the tests generally come in overnight. Tests taken the day before the game determine if the player can play on game day.

On game day, they have their temperatures taken by contactless thermometers, are screened for loss of smell or taste and have other symptoms checked prior to entering the stadium, NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said -- explaining why players can play on Sunday, then have a Sunday morning test come back positive the following day.

CLEVELAND WEATHER LEADS TO RAIDERS’ BOTCHED FIELD GOAL ATTEMPT VS. BROWNS

Several other teams in the league reported positive cases on Monday.

The Green Bay Packers released a statement that one player had turned back a positive test result.

“The Packers were informed today that a player has tested positive for COVID-19. Our organization has entered the NFL's intensive protocol and the player has self-quarantined,” the statement read. “We will continue to work with the league on contact tracing as we follow the guidelines of intensive protocol. All player meetings will be conducted virtually today.”

According to multiple reports, that player is running back A.J. Dillon.

Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury confirmed that two players tested positive over the weekend. Outside linebacker Devon Kennard tweeted to confirm that he was one of the two.

CLICK HERE TO GET MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“I learned that like many others, I have tested positive for Covid 19,” his tweet read. “Thankfully, I feel completely normal so far. Please keep my family & I in your prayers as we navigate this. I look forward to being back on the field w/my teammates as soon as I am cleared & it’s safe to do so!”

The Cleveland Browns also announced Monday that the team would be conducting meetings “remotely” after a player reported COVID-19 symptoms.

“This morning, an active player who has not been in the facility today reported that he is experiencing COVID-19 related symptoms. While there have been no positive test results among players, coaches or staff members, the team decided to host meetings remotely to exercise the appropriate level of caution.”