Ravens offensive line coach Joe D'Alessandris dead at 70

Baltimore Ravens offensive line coach Joe D'Alessandris died early Sunday, the team announced. He was 70.

D’Alessandris was hospitalized last week due to an acute illness. The team said at the time that he would require treatment for an extended period of time.

"Our hearts ache with grief and sadness upon learning of Coach Joe D'Alessandris' passing early this morning," the team said.

"’Joe D.' lived a life of boundless faith, love, devotion and inspiration. As a husband, father, grandfather, friend and coach, Joe made every individual he encountered truly feel like they were the most important person in the world.

"Anyone fortunate enough to have spent time with Joe was forever touched by his genuine and uplifting nature. He had the amazingly rare ability to connect with people in a way that deepened respect, empathy and kindness – further spreading those important virtues into the everyday life of the world.

"'Force multiplier' is a football term sometimes used to describe an individual who makes everyone around him better. As a coach, he was certainly that. But far more importantly, it's also a proper characterization of Joe D'Alessandris as a person – someone who undoubtedly created a legacy of love and impact that will live on forever.

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to Joe's family – particularly his three incredible daughters – during this somber time. Now reunited with his late and precious wife, Toni, we know they are smiling down from above and blessing everyone they dearly love."

D’Alessandris was a longtime coach in pro and college football. He started as a graduate assistant at Western Carolina in 1977 and got his first full-time job as offensive line coach at Livingston (now West Alabama) in 1979. He worked his way up the organizational ladder for several years.

He got his first assistant offensive line coach NFL job in 2008 with the Kansas City Chiefs. He then made his way to the Buffalo Bills, San Diego Chargers and later the Ravens in 2017.

"Coach 'Joe D.' was a man of integrity and a man of faith," Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said in a statement. "He made us all better. He was our reader at team Mass, and he was loved by all here.

"He was a great coach and a good man – the kind of person who you are honored to have as a friend. He raised three incredible, beautiful daughters, and he was a most loving husband. His grandkids also adored him. I admired him, loved him and am going to miss him, because 'Joe D.' was a joy. Toni has him back now. May God bless 'Joe D.' forever."

D’Alessandris’ career also spanned two stints in the Canadian Football League and two years in the World League of American Football.