Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys' All-Pro cornerback DaRon Bland to miss chunk of season after record-setting 2023 campaign

DaRon Bland returned five interceptions for touchdowns last season, an NFL record

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for August 24 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for August 24

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

As Dallas Cowboys fans continue to worry about one superstar in CeeDee Lamb, they got bad news about another Saturday.

DaRon Bland, who set an NFL record with five pick-sixes in 2023, will miss roughly two months with a stress fracture in his foot.

The team announced Saturday the 25-year-old will undergo surgery to repair the injury.

He traveled to California this week and underwent tests that revealed a stress fracture.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

DaRon Bland celebrates pick-six

Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland celebrates as he returns an intercepted pass for a touchdown during the first half of a game against the Los Angeles Rams Oct. 29, 2023, in Arlington, Texas.  (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

The loss of Bland comes as the Cowboys prepare for the return of 2021 All-Pro Trevon Diggs, who missed all but two games last year after tearing a knee ligament. Diggs led the NFL with 11 interceptions in 2021.

Bland was an All-Pro in his second season after leading the NFL with nine interceptions. His first pick-six last season came in the opener against the New York Giants, followed by one in Week 4 against New England and in Week 8 against the Los Angeles Rams.

DaRon Bland celebrates

Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland, right, celebrates with safety Juanyeh Thomas (30) after returning an interception for a touchdown during the second half of a game against the Washington Commanders Nov. 23, 2023, in Arlington, Texas.  (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)

CHARGERS PLAYERS RESCUED FROM STUCK ELEVATOR IN DALLAS HOTEL AHEAD OF PRESEASON GAME VS. COWBOYS

The fourth return for a TD came in the 10th game against Carolina, tying the previous record shared by Philadelphia’s Eric Allen (1993), Kansas City’s Jim Kearney (1972) and Houston’s Ken Houston (1971).

Bland broke the record the next week in a 45-10 victory against Washington.

Bland was a fifth-round pick out of Fresno State in 2022 and has 14 interceptions in 34 games.

DK Metcalf runs for touchdown

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf (14) runs for a touchdown ahead of Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland (26) during the first half at AT&T Stadium. (Tim Heitman/USA Today Sports)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Cowboys are already in limbo with their star receiver Lamb, who is holding out for a new contract after posting career-highs of 135 receptions, 1,749 yards and 12 touchdowns.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.