Cowboys' All-Pro cornerback DaRon Bland to miss chunk of season after record-setting 2023 campaign

As Dallas Cowboys fans continue to worry about one superstar in CeeDee Lamb, they got bad news about another Saturday.

DaRon Bland, who set an NFL record with five pick-sixes in 2023, will miss roughly two months with a stress fracture in his foot.

The team announced Saturday the 25-year-old will undergo surgery to repair the injury.

He traveled to California this week and underwent tests that revealed a stress fracture.

The loss of Bland comes as the Cowboys prepare for the return of 2021 All-Pro Trevon Diggs, who missed all but two games last year after tearing a knee ligament. Diggs led the NFL with 11 interceptions in 2021.

Bland was an All-Pro in his second season after leading the NFL with nine interceptions. His first pick-six last season came in the opener against the New York Giants, followed by one in Week 4 against New England and in Week 8 against the Los Angeles Rams.

The fourth return for a TD came in the 10th game against Carolina, tying the previous record shared by Philadelphia’s Eric Allen (1993), Kansas City’s Jim Kearney (1972) and Houston’s Ken Houston (1971).

Bland broke the record the next week in a 45-10 victory against Washington.

Bland was a fifth-round pick out of Fresno State in 2022 and has 14 interceptions in 34 games.

The Cowboys are already in limbo with their star receiver Lamb, who is holding out for a new contract after posting career-highs of 135 receptions, 1,749 yards and 12 touchdowns.

