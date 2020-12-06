Ravens' Lamar Jackson to start against Cowboys after recovering from COVID-19: report

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson will reportedly start against the Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday after recovering from COVID-19.

Jackson is expected to be activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of this week’s game, initially scheduled for last Thursday, after completing his 10-day quarantine on Saturday, ESPN reported.

Jackson first tested positive on Thanksgiving Day amid an outbreak within the Ravens organization that saw as many as 20 players test positive. The NFL eventually postponed the primetime game against the Pittsburgh Steelers three times before eventually playing on Wednesday.

The timing of Jackson’s return turn is critical for the Ravens who were only left with Trace McSorley after losing backup quarterback Robert Griffin III to a hamstring injury.

Offensive coordinator Greg Roman told ESPN that Jackson has been keeping up with the team during his quarantine by participating in virtual meetings and watching film of practice.

"So, he's really lockstep, each and every step through," Roman said. "The only thing he can't do is, obviously, be here at the facility and actually take part in it. But, mentally, he's right on it."

All eyes will be the 2019 NFL MVP to see if he can turn things around for the Ravens (6-5) who lost their third straight against the Steelers.

Meanwhile, team president Dick Cass released a statement on Saturday confirming that there were some in the organization that did not properly follow safety protocols, which led to the spread of a very contagious strain of COVID-19.