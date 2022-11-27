Expand / Collapse search
Baltimore Ravens
Ravens' Lamar Jackson savages critic in tweet after loss to Jaguars: 'Boy STFU'

Jaguars beat Ravens, 28-27

Ryan Gaydos
Ryan Gaydos
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 27

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson wasn’t about to sit and let social media trolls ruin his day even more following the team’s 28-27 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

Jackson fired off a couple of tweets to express how he was feeling after the close loss. He quote-tweeted a video of a Ravens fan going berserk after the team lost to the New York Jets. He replied to the video, "same," with a tornado emoji.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) scrambles against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half, Nov. 27, 2022, in Jacksonville, Florida.

He also clapped back at a critic who said the Ravens should let Jackson go to free agency instead of signing him to a long-term, lucrative contract.

"Boy STFU y’all be cappin too much on this app mf never smelt a football field never did s--- but eat d—k," he wrote.

The Jaguars escaped with a one-point victory.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) passes the ball during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Nov. 27, 2022, in Jacksonville, Florida.

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence led Jacksonville on a 10-play, 75-yard drive that ended with a 10-yard touchdown pass to Marvin Jones Jr., who somehow was able to stay in bounds as he caught the ball. After the play was confirmed as a touchdown, Jacksonville coach Doug Pederson decided to go for the win.

On the conversion attempt, Lawrence found Zay Jones to give Jacksonville the lead with 14 seconds left.

Jackson led Baltimore down the field and gave Justin Tucker a very long shot to win the game. Tucker attempted a 67-yard field goal with 3 seconds left, but it fell just short.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) runs the ball during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Nov. 27, 2022, in Jacksonville, Florida.

Jackson was 16 of 32 for 254 yards. He added 89 yards on the ground.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.

