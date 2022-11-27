Expand / Collapse search
San Francisco 49ers
49ers' Jauan Jennings showcases incredible concentration on great touchdown catch vs. Saints

It was Jauan Jennings' first touchdown of season

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings showed off his incredible concentration in the first half of his game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

The 49ers were looking to capitalize in the red zone before the first half was over. Jimmy Garoppolo scanned the field on 1st-and-goal from the Saints’ 5-yard line and fired a laser to Jennings in the back of the end zone.

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) celebrates after catching a touchdown pass with tight end George Kittle (85) and tight end Ross Dwelley during the first half against the New Orleans Saints in Santa Clara, California, Nov. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Jennings leaped for the ball, but it was tipped at the last second by Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu. Jennings was still able to locate the ball as he was falling to the ground and was able to grab the ball and maintain it on the field for the touchdown.

San Francisco went up 10-0 at the half thanks to the touchdown.

Jennings ended the first two quarters with five catches on six targets for 43 yards. Brandon Aiyuk was leading the team at the half with two catches for 47 yards.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo passes during the first half against the New Orleans Saints in Santa Clara, California, Nov. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

Garoppolo was 20 of 28 with 175 passing yards and a touchdown pass. He was sacked once in the first half.

San Francisco held Saints quarterback Andy Dalton to 92 passing yards.

Jennings, who is in his second season with San Francisco, came into the game nearing his receptions total from last season – he had 18 for 220 yards this season. In his rookie season, he finished with 24 catches for 292 yards and five touchdowns.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton, right, runs from San Francisco 49ers defensive end Charles Omenihu (94) during the first half in Santa Clara, California, Nov. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

Sunday’s score was Jennings’ lone touchdown of the season so far.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.

