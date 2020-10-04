Ravens' Lamar Jackson rushes for 50-yard touchdown vs. Washington

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was doing his best to put a stunningly poor Week 3 performance against the Kansas City Chiefs behind him.

In the second quarter Sunday against the Washington Football Team, Jackson found a few holes in the defense and was able to break free for a 50-yard rushing touchdown.

The score put Baltimore up 14-0 with about 10 minutes remaining until halftime. It was his first rushing touchdown of the season. He had seven rushing touchdowns in 2019.

The Chiefs defense on Monday night held Jackson to just 97 passing yards and a touchdown pass in the game. While he had no interceptions, Jackson was sacked four times. He had 83 rushing yards.

Baltimore was looking to stay afloat in the AFC North and move to 3-1 with a potential win over Washington. The AFC North division has been tighter early in the season thanks to the return of Ben Roethlisberger to the Pittsburgh Steelers and the solid play of the Cleveland Browns.

The Ravens finished 14-2 last season but were bounced in the divisional round of the AFC playoffs thanks to a loss to the Tennessee Titans. Jackson appeared to have a chip on his shoulder since then and the Ravens didn’t really run into any issues offensively until the Chiefs game.