Miami Dolphins players working with agents to get traded, report says

All does not appear to be well for the Miami Dolphins.

After getting destroyed, 59-10, on Sunday afternoon by Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens, several Dolphins players reportedly spent the evening reaching out to their agents for help getting traded out of town.

MIAMI DOLPHINS TRADING LAREMY TUNSIL AND KENNY STILLS TO HOUSTON TEXANS: REPORTS

Some players believe the coaching staff isn’t committed to winning games, according to Pro Football Talk -- though officials insist publicly the team is not tanking. The Dolphins told the football website they haven’t received any trade requests.

But players' skepticism was not allayed by last week's trade of offensive lineman Laremy Tunsil and wide receiver Kenny Stills to the Houston Texans for a package of draft picks.

A “well-placed source” told the Miami Herald before the trade that players were considering a “revolt” should Tunsil get traded. It wasn’t clear what the “revolt” would entail.

The Dolphins' poor showing Sunday was the inaugural game for the team's first-year head coach, Brian Flores.