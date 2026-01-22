Ravens hire Jesse Minter as next head coach, replacing John Harbaugh

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Baltimore Ravens' replacement for John Harbaugh is someone who was once on his staff.

Former Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, who has been working alongside Harbaugh's younger brother, Jim, since their days at Michigan, is signing a five-year deal to be the team's next head coach, the Ravens announced on Thursday.

Minter has a full-circle moment, as his first NFL job was under Harbaugh in 2017 as a 34-year-old defensive assistant. Years later, he’s ready to take on his biggest job to date in his coaching career.

"I am truly honored to serve as the heads coach of the Baltimore Ravens," Minter said in a statement release by the team on social media. "This is an organization whose values, culture and tradition of excellence reflect everything I believe about the game of football and how it should be played.

"My family and I are thrilled to join the Ravens flock, and we can’t wait to make the fans, the great city of Baltimore and Maryland proud."

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta also released a statement on Minter’s hire.

"Jesse is a strong leader who possesses a brilliant football mind and a spirit that will resonate with our players and fanbase alike," the statement read. "Jesse comes from a football family, with success at every level of the sport, and we are confident that he is the right coach to lead the Ravens forward.

"Congratulations to Jesse and his wife, Rachelle, and the entire Minter family. It’s time to get to work!"

There was some chatter that Minter could be taking a job soon after Cleveland.com reported Minter canceling his second interview to fill their head coach vacancy. Now, he will see the Browns twice a year with the Ravens in the AFC North.

The Ravens shocked many when they let John Harbaugh go after 18 seasons and a Super Bowl title under his belt. Of those seasons, Harbaugh led the Ravens to 12 playoff appearances, including six of the last eight campaigns.

But after a Week 18 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers to lose the AFC North title, and in turn, a playoff berth, owner Steve Bisciotti went in a different direction.

As Harbaugh was the first head coach candidate off the board, landing with the New York Giants, Baltimore took its time interviewing top candidates, including Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver and Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady.

In the end, Minter was the man who impressed Bisciotti and the rest of the organization.

"Jesse was impressive throughout our incredibly thorough interview process. He clearly understands the values, high expectations and history of the Ravens, and he has a great vision for the future," Bisciotti said in a statement. "Jesse’s football acumen is outstanding, and that’s been proven by the impact he’s made throughout his entire coaching career. He is also a leader who will authentically connect with our players and inspire them to championship levels."

Minter’s coaching career began at Notre Dame as a defensive intern in 2006. He made stops at Cincinnati, Indiana State and Georgia State before Harbaugh took him on in 2017 as a defensive assistant.

Minter spent four seasons working with Baltimore, ultimately coming their defensive backs coach in 2020. But a defensive coordinator post was calling at Vanderbilt the next year and he took it.

After having success there, Jim Harbaugh wanted Minter to lead his defense in Ann Arbor with the Wolverines. Minter’s defense became a formidable force for the Wolverines, which went on to win the national championship during the 2023 season.

When Jim Harbaugh took the job with the Chargers the following year, he took Minter with him to lead their defense. Los Angeles finished 11th in yards allowed per game (324.4) in 2024 with only 17.7 points allowed per game — the best mark in the NFL.

The Chargers were even better in yards allowed in 2025, finishing fifth with 285.2 yards per game, and ninth in points allowed at 20.

Meanwhile, Baltimore struggled on defense this season, especially in the first half as they shockingly went 1-5. They finished with 354.5 yards allowed and 23.4 points allowed per game.

Minter will be looking to improve that side of the ball in 2026 and beyond, with some young players worth building around including Kyle Hamilton and Malachi Starks.

Then, it will be interesting to see who Minter adds to his staff as offensive coordinator, which should be an attractive job considering the presence of MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson and All-Pro running back Derrick Henry.

