John Harbaugh says Trump endorsement as Giants head coach 'feels really great'

New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh reacted to President Donald Trump’s endorsement on Tuesday as he was officially introduced to the media in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Fox News Digital asked Harbaugh how it felt to receive the president’s endorsement.

"It feels really great," Harbaugh said with a huge smile. "I also noticed on that post he said, ‘And John, take the job!’ So, I thought John Mara might have had something to do with that. I don’t know. But, it’s cool.

"It’s sports. Everybody’s excited. Everybody follows it. At every level, people follow football. They follow the Giants. They follow the National Football League. Like we said, it’s the biggest sport. It’s the most iconic franchise in the biggest sport. So, here we are."

Trump again had glowing words to say about the former Baltimore Ravens head coach as he spoke to the White House press pool before returning to Washington, D.C. from the college football national championship.

He said he didn’t think he had any influence over the decision but added that the Giants got a "great coach."

"I like the coach. I like his brother," he said. "They came up to see me about three months ago. They came up to see me in the White House with their mother and father because the mother likes me, and the father likes me and I think they like me.

"And he’s a great coach and he’s gonna do well with the Giants, just like his brother does so well. They got something very special in their blood. And I’m happy for the Giants. They got a great coach."

Trump first endorsed Harbaugh in a post on Truth Social, and then later specifically endorsed the idea of the Giants hiring him.

"The New York Football Giants should hire, without question, John Harbaugh – And John, a great guy, should TAKE THE JOB!!!" he wrote earlier this month.

John and Jim Harbaugh and their families met with Trump at the White House over the summer. The meeting led Harbaugh to defend himself after a reporter framed a question on the visit around Trump's previous comments criticizing Baltimore as a city.

"How you framed that question — I would have framed that question like: ‘You got a chance to go visit with the president, man. What was that experience like?’" Harbaugh said at the time. "It was amazing. It was awesome. And I promise you I root for our president. I want our president to be successful just like I want my quarterback to be successful, and I want my team to be successful, and it was an amazing experience. It's not often you get invited, and you get a chance to do something like that as a family."

Jim Harbaugh echoed his brother’s sentiments.

"There’s a lot of gratitude there to be invited to the White House to meet the president with my family, my mom and dad. President Trump was just great to my mom and dad. That meant so much. My brother John; his daughter Allison; my two daughters, Addie and Katie; and my sister Joanie; and my niece Ainsley. So, there’s nine of us, and it was great."

The Ravens made the playoffs 12 times with Harbaugh in charge and won the Super Bowl in the 2012 season, a year after the Giants’ most recent championship.

Fox News’ Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.