Baltimore Ravens' Hayden Hurst turns to social media to help find woman from flight

Baltimore Ravens tight end Hayden Hurst thinks he may have found "the one."

The only problem? He has no idea who she is.

Hurst tweeted Sunday after flying back to Maryland from Jacksonville, Florida in the hopes someone on social media could help identify or connect him with a mystery woman he was smitten by.

“To the gorgeous tall brunette on my flight to Baltimore. You walk incredibly fast and I couldn’t catch up but here’s hoping you have Twitter #theonethatgotaway,” Hurst wrote. The athlete said he tried to introduce himself but someone asked to take a picture with him and by the time the photo was snapped, the Baltimore brunette was in the wind.

Hurst’s effort to find the woman drew mixed reviews on the social media network, with some praising him for “shooting his shot” and others questioning how a professional football player who spends his season running routes and dodging defenders was unable to catch up to someone simply walking through an airport.

Despite Hurst's public plea, it appears the 25-year-old still hasn't found the terminal dashing dream girl.

Hurst is entering his second season with Baltimore. He played in 12 games last season, catching 13 passes for 163 yards and one touchdown.

He’s listed as the third tight end on the Ravens’ depth chart behind Nick Boyle and Mark Andrews, according to Roster Resource.