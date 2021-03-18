Ravens' Broderick Washington arrested for allegedly breaking into cars in Virginia, police say

Baltimore Ravens rookie Broderick Washington was arrested in Virginia over the weekend after police say he was spotted breaking into multiple cars at an apartment complex.

Washington, 24, was charged with destruction of property, both as a felony and a misdemeanor, and tampering with a vehicle after Arlington County Police Department received several calls early Sunday morning that a man matching the defensive tackle’s description was seen "breaking into vehicles with a metal object."

"The investigation determined the suspect allegedly damaged five vehicles and destroyed the entry door and window to a residential building," police said in a crime report obtained by ARLnow.com.

Washington, who was later identified in the report, was taken into custody "without incident" and was later set free on bail.

In a statement obtained by The Associated Press, the Ravens said they are aware of the arrest and "have spoken with Broderick about this matter and will continue to monitor the situation."

The Baltimore native was drafted in the fifth round by the Ravens in 2020 after playing as a starter in all four seasons at Texas Tech. He played eight games this season, registering two tackles. He was briefly placed on the COVID-19 reserve list in November.

Washington is due back in court on March 31 for an arraignment hearing.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.