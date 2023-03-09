Expand / Collapse search
Toronto Raptors
Published

Raptors’ Fred VanVleet tears into referee after loss: ‘Ben Taylor was f---ing terrible tonight’

VanVleet has been called for eight technical fouls this season

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
A hefty fine is coming for Toronto Raptors point guard Fred VanVleet, and he does not seem too bothered. 

Following Toronto’s 108-100 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers Wednesday night, VanVleet ripped the officiating, singling out referee Ben Taylor. 

Fred VanVleet, #23 of the Toronto Raptors, walks on to the court prior to the game against the Utah Jazz on Feb. 10, 2023 at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

Fred VanVleet, #23 of the Toronto Raptors, walks on to the court prior to the game against the Utah Jazz on Feb. 10, 2023 at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. (Vaughn Ridley/NBAE via Getty Images)

"I don't mind, I'll take a fine. I don't really care," VanVleet said. "I thought Ben Taylor was f---ing terrible tonight. I thought that on most nights, out of the three [officials], there's one or two that just f--- the game up. It's been like that a couple of games in a row.

"Denver was tough, obviously [the prior game]. Come out tonight, competing pretty hard, third quarter I get a bulls--- tech. Changed the whole dynamic of the game. Changed the whole flow of the game. You know, most of the refs are trying hard. I like a lot of the refs. They’re trying hard. They’re pretty fair. They communicate well. And then you got the other ones who just want to be d----. 

Fred VanVleet, #23 of the Toronto Raptors, dribbles against the Orlando Magic during the second half of their basketball game at the Scotiabank Arena on Feb. 14, 2023 in Toronto.

Fred VanVleet, #23 of the Toronto Raptors, dribbles against the Orlando Magic during the second half of their basketball game at the Scotiabank Arena on Feb. 14, 2023 in Toronto. (Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

On Monday, NBA official Scott Foster ejected Raptors forward Scottie Barnes late in the fourth quarter against the Denver Nuggets. 

On Wednesday, the Clippers attempted 31 free throws to the Raptors' 14. 

VanVleet has eight technical fouls on the season, three of which have been called by Taylor. 

"It just kind of f---- game up. Nobody’s coming to see that s---. They’re coming to see the players," VanVleet continued. "And I think we’re losing a little bit of the fabric of what the NBA is and was. It’s been disappointing this season. You can look up … most of my tech’s this year have been with Ben Taylor officiating. At a certain point as a player you feel it’s personal. 

Toronto Raptors' Fred VanVleet, #23, drives past Los Angeles Clippers' Terance Mann, #14, during first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 8, 2023, in Los Angeles. 

Toronto Raptors' Fred VanVleet, #23, drives past Los Angeles Clippers' Terance Mann, #14, during first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 8, 2023, in Los Angeles.  (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

"It’s never a good place to be. That’s not why we lost tonight. We got outplayed, but it definitely makes it tougher to overcome." 

The Raptors have not met expectations this season, currently in the ninth spot in the Eastern Conference with a record of 32-35. 

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.