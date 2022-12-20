Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York Rangers
Published

Rangers' Filip Chytil calls out Blackhawks' Sam Lafferty for 'cheap' hit: 'That's what he wanted to do'

Chytil left Sunday's game early but was able to suit up against the Pittsburgh Penguins Tuesday night

Scott Thompson
By Scott Thompson | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 20 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 20

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

New York Rangers forward Filip Chytil may not have had to miss a game after exiting early in Sunday’s contest against the Chicago Blackhawks, but he did have some words to say to the player that sent him to the locker room. 

Blackhawks forward Sam Lafferty went in for a hit early in the second period on Chytil that looked late, but the refs didn’t make a call. 

Chytil was watching a pass to the net, and despite Lafferty hitting him face-to-face, Chytil was not prepared for it as he laid on the ice afterwards. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Filip Chytil #72 of the New York Rangers is named first star of the game after scoring the game winning goal in overtime against the New Jersey Devils at Madison Square Garden on December 12, 2022, in New York City.

Filip Chytil #72 of the New York Rangers is named first star of the game after scoring the game winning goal in overtime against the New Jersey Devils at Madison Square Garden on December 12, 2022, in New York City. (Jared Silber/NHLI via Getty Images)

Not only was no penalty called, but the NHL didn’t issue any discipline to Lafferty after the game. 

"I didn’t have the puck for maybe two seconds, that was I think a cheap hit," Chytil told The New York Post after the Rangers’ morning skate before taking on the Pittsburgh Penguins. "I don’t know. Maybe somebody don’t agree with me, some do. But for me, that wasn’t a good play. I think there [should’ve] been a penalty."

RANGERS' RYAN REAVES BRAWLS WITH WILD'S MARCUS FOLIGNO, POINTS TO HIS BICEP AFTER FIGHT: ‘TOO STRONG’

Filip Chytil #72 of the New York Rangers skates against the Chicago Blackhawks on December 18, 2022, at United Center in Chicago, Illinois. New York defeated Chicago 7-1. 

Filip Chytil #72 of the New York Rangers skates against the Chicago Blackhawks on December 18, 2022, at United Center in Chicago, Illinois. New York defeated Chicago 7-1.  (Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

"I wanted to come back to the play, but when I’m standing alone in the corner, guy comes to me and hits me. That’s what he wanted to do probably."

NYC MAYOR ERIC ADAMS CONSIDERS MOVING MADISON SQUARE GARDEN

Chytil mentioned that he felt fine to return to the game that night, but considering the Rangers already had a big lead, and he has concussion history, New York perhaps wanted to play it safe. 

Filip Chytil #72 of the New York Rangers completes a shot on goal after colliding with Colin Blackwell #43 of the Chicago Blackhawks in the first period on December 18, 2022, at United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

Filip Chytil #72 of the New York Rangers completes a shot on goal after colliding with Colin Blackwell #43 of the Chicago Blackhawks in the first period on December 18, 2022, at United Center in Chicago, Illinois. (Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Chytil already had a goal and an assist before leaving the game on Sunday. 

In his last six games, including the 3-2 loss to the Penguins on Tuesday night, Chytil has five points (three goals, two assists). 

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.