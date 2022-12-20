Rangers' Filip Chytil calls out Blackhawks' Sam Lafferty for 'cheap' hit: 'That's what he wanted to do'

New York Rangers forward Filip Chytil may not have had to miss a game after exiting early in Sunday’s contest against the Chicago Blackhawks, but he did have some words to say to the player that sent him to the locker room.

Blackhawks forward Sam Lafferty went in for a hit early in the second period on Chytil that looked late, but the refs didn’t make a call.

Chytil was watching a pass to the net, and despite Lafferty hitting him face-to-face, Chytil was not prepared for it as he laid on the ice afterwards.

Not only was no penalty called, but the NHL didn’t issue any discipline to Lafferty after the game.

"I didn’t have the puck for maybe two seconds, that was I think a cheap hit," Chytil told The New York Post after the Rangers’ morning skate before taking on the Pittsburgh Penguins. "I don’t know. Maybe somebody don’t agree with me, some do. But for me, that wasn’t a good play. I think there [should’ve] been a penalty."

"I wanted to come back to the play, but when I’m standing alone in the corner, guy comes to me and hits me. That’s what he wanted to do probably."

Chytil mentioned that he felt fine to return to the game that night, but considering the Rangers already had a big lead, and he has concussion history, New York perhaps wanted to play it safe.

Chytil already had a goal and an assist before leaving the game on Sunday.

In his last six games, including the 3-2 loss to the Penguins on Tuesday night, Chytil has five points (three goals, two assists).